Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the most loved married couples of the Bollywood and are unfailingly giving relationship goals. From their PDAs photographs to their frequent vacation outings, the couple has always redefined their relationship. Now, the latest buzz about this couple is again winning the hearts on the Internet. As per reports, Deepika Padukone who is all set to appear in Meghna Gulzar’s Chappakk, bagged her role because of Ranveer Singh. Yes, it’s true.

In an interview to a leading daily, Director Meghna Gulzar said that after Raazi, Meghna Gulzar wanted to make a male-centric film. She was ready to make a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, with Ranveer in the lead. However, Ranveer Singh was not keen to give time for narration, and Meghna moved on to the next project, on acid attack victim Laxmi Aggarwal. That’s how Deepika Padukone came into the picture.

Couples have hardly escaped any opportunity in expressing their love for each other. As if their Instagram photos and videos weren’t enough to give relationship goals, another throwback photograph from Tamasha days is winning the hearts on the Internet.

Choreographer Bosco Martis has shared a throwback photograph from Corsica shoot on Instagram from the sets of Imitiaz Ali’s ‘Tamasha’ where Ranveer Singh’s presence in the picture is making every netizen go gaga. In the photograph, he can be seen in liveliness while posing with Bosco and Ranbir Kapoor. He captioned this picture as This one for real. Right from Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, all foursome made sure to don a casual look.

Though it is quite known in the Bollywood that the married couple is one of the adorable ones, but this throwback photo has added another trivia in Ranveer-Deepika’s album of memories.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on November 14 and 15 at a private affair in Italy. The duo kept their relationship a secret from the media glares. The couple hosted two receptions- November 21 in Bengaluru and second reception in Mumbai on November 28.

On the professional front, after sharing silver screen for three movies such as Rameela: Goliyon Ki Rasleela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. Now, the couple are also set to appear in Kabir Singh’s 83. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.

