Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has become the only Indian to be named in TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world this year. The Padmaavat actress has become the only Indian whose name in included in the prestigious list of 100 most influential men and women across the world. The list also includes the name of US President Donald Trump. Deepika is one of the leading Bollywood ladies who won millions of hearts with her phenomenal performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat which was a major blockbuster.

The actress has not only ruled Bollywood for over a decade now but has now also become a global star after featuring in Hollywood blockbuster xXx: Return of Xander Cage that also starred Vin Diesel. She is perhaps one of the most celebrated actors in the industry and has secured her name in Indian cinema without the support of any godfather. “TIME’s annual list of the world’s most influential people is a designation of individuals whose time, in our estimation, is now,” the magazine said.

On the TIME website, Vin Diesel writes for Deepika, “When Deepika Padukone came in to read for one of the Fast and the Furious films, I knew instantly I was in the presence of someone very special. As soon as she entered the room, there was a synchronicity, a synergy, a chemistry—it promised great things to come. Her schedule didn’t work for that movie, but I never gave up. She was the first role we cast in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She said, ‘I want to do this movie, but if I do, you have to come to India.’ Thank God I made that deal.”

