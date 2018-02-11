Deepika Padukone has had a stellar year despite the multiple road-blocks she has faced. While she was stuck in the middle of the whole Padmaavat controversy and had to work through death threats and protests, yet the movie has gone on to become her highest grosser yet. Moving on in her career, she is starting her prep for her next movie with Vishal Bharadwaj and will be working during Valentine's day.

Deepika Padukone is relentless in 2018. The performing artist is getting a all-round applause for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Padmaavat but she is in no state of mind to lay on her trees. She has returned to work and has started preparing for her next film with Vishal Bhardwaj. Tragically, Valentine’s Day is going to be a working day for Rani Padmavati. In an interview with a leading daily, she uncovered her anticipation for Valentine’s Day and said, “As far as V-Day is concerned, I think every day should be celebrated as a day of love. Meanwhile, I am going to be prepping for my next film, Sapna Didi” The film is an adaptation of S. Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Deepika will assume the lead part in view of the life and times of Ashraf Khan while Irrfan Khan will be viewed as a baddie in the film.

From consecutive barriers and contentions for Padmaavat to the film turning into her most astounding grosser, Deepika is yet to discover time to absorb what’s going on around her. She stated, “I have not had the time to celebrate the success since there is so much happening right now.” But like she has been stating this while, Padmaavat was sparkling splendidly. Padukone stated, “Cinema is such a powerful medium — it spreads love, it brings people together. As far as my film is concerned, there is no stopping it. It deserves all the love that we are receiving. It’s not over yet.”

She is still under the Padmaavat spell and that shows. She also stated, “I was floored by the way Sanjay Leela Bhansali shot my entry scene. He showed Rani Padmavati as so young, naïve, pure and fragile. And Sanjay sir has shot it like poetry; the whole texture is so delicate. I like that part when she gives Rawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) the pearls and he proposes to her. And she is taken aback, she doesn’t know how to react.’’