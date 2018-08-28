Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Padmaavat, spoke about the trend of biopics in Bollywood. Speaking about the same, she stated that there are too many biopics being made and she cannot count the amount of biopics being offered to them as actors. In the recent past, biopics like PadMan, Sanju and Soorma have hit the screens.

From PadMan, Sanju, Soorma to upcoming films like Manikarnika, 83, Super 30, the trend of biopics has taken pace in Bollywood like never before. While many continue to amaze the audience with solid content, many come across as just another biopic and die down in the heightened box office race. Speaking about the same, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat stated that there are too many biopics being made and it is starting to get repetitive in recent years.

In a conversation with the Hindu, Deepika Padukone stated that she feels there are too many biopics being made. Elaborating on the same, the actor stated that she cannot count the amount of biopics that have been offered to them as actors. They are all great, very strong and powerful but how much will one speak about those struggles since even a common man on the streets has had a similar journey.

When asked about her favourite women-centric film so far, Deepika said that Piku is her favourite film of all time. And it is not because she is in the film but because of Piku as a film itself. The way the story and the subject has been handled and how it eventually came together. She added that she is yet to see a film that did that to her.

Workwise, Deepika Padukone’a last release Padmaavat co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor made its glorious entry into the Rs 300-crore club and garnered praises from not just the audience but also film critics and the Bollywood industry. Her next project with Irrfan Khan has been postponed to a further date due to the latter’s health concerns.

Meanwhile, reports are rife that the diva is all set to tie the knot with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on November 20 in Italy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More