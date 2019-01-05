On the occasion of her 33rd birthday, Deepika Padukone has launched her website Live Now. She has shared the same on her Instagram with her fans. Soon after the post, the majority of followers flooded the comment section with their compliments and wishes. till Now, this post has received around 4 lakh likes.

Deepika Padukone rings her birthday on January 5, 2018. She has turned 33-year-old and on the occasion of her birthday, DP has launched her website. Sharing the same with her fans, in the caption she mentioned the link of her website. In a black and white photograph, Deepika Padukone looks mesmerising beauty in an all-black leather outfit. The link of the website named as Live Now has been mentioned in the bio of her Instagram.

Soon after her post, the comments section was flooded with compliments and wishes. Till now, this photograph has received, 4,77, 344 likes.

Deepika Padukone, recently celebrated her happiness after sharing a video where she can be seen flaunting her moonwalk. The flawless moonwalk video of Deepika went viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone exchanged her wedding vows with Ranveer Singh on November 14 and 15 at Lake Como Palace according to her Konkani and Sindhi traditions. The couple later hosted two receptions one in Bangalore and Mumbai for closed ones and family members respectively.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have appeared in several movies together such as Goilyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela, Padmaavat, and Bajirao Mastani. Individually, Deepika Padukone is all set to feature in Meghna Gulzar’s project Chhapaak based on the 2006 acid victim survivor’s story.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More