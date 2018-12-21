Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone, who is ruling the industry like no other, has yet again taken the internet by a storm with her sexy photo. Upping her social media game with sexy photos of her is nothing new for Deepika. Leaving fans spellbound, the actor donned a black deep neck choli with a shimmery lehenga for the grand wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. While hubby Ranveer Singh was all decked up in a black sherwani looking dashing as ever. No doubt, they make the hottest couple of B-town and these days, their sexy colour coordination is making the fans go gaga over it!

Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone, who is ruling the industry like no other, has yet again taken the internet by a storm with her sexy photo. Upping her social media game with sexy photos of her is nothing new for Deepika. The diva leaves no chance to drive her fans crazy with her hot and happening stills on social media. Recently, we have witnessed tons of gorgeous outfits carried by the stunning lady, be it on her wedding, multiple receptions or Isha Ambani’s wedding function but what she chose to wear for Nickyanka wedding reception is indeed giving goals to everyone. Deepika loves to experiment with her styling and we love her in everything she tries on!

Leaving fans spellbound, the actor donned a black deep neck choli with a shimmery lehenga for the grand wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. While hubby Ranveer Singh was all decked up in a black sherwani looking dashing as ever. No doubt, they make the hottest couple of B-town and these days, their sexy colour coordination is making the fans go gaga over it! Talking about the lady love, Deepika Padukone carries every outfit with utmost elegance. Be it a hot and classy western outfit or a desi yet sultry ethnic attire, she slays it all! This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to share a photo of her in the look she carried for Nickyanka wedding reception. The choker necklace Deepika paired her outfit with was indeed the perfect choice as it not elevated the style but also grabbed all our attention! Take a look!

Striking a sexy pose for the camera, Deepika Padukone is sure to leave everyone breathless. Meanwhile, some more photos from the event are surfacing on the internet where the newly-wedded couple can be seen having candid moments. Laughing their hearts out and blushing over each other’s name is what make DeepVeer one of the most romantic couples in Bollywood. This time too, the duo manages to be the talk of the town with their lovely photos! Check them out here!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More