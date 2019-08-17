Deepika Padukone commented on Ranveer Singh's live chat, that makes fans hilarious about the rumours that Deepika and Ranveer are pregnant. Check what Deepika says.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone always remain in highlights because of their remarkable performances and social media PDA, the couple frequently shares their lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram. In the recent video chat, Ranveer Singh was live interacting with people and suddenly Deepika bombs her live chat by calling him Hi Daddie, she grabs all the attention and the sneak-peak video goes viral in no time.

Last night Ranveer was in full Masti mood and he was up with his rap sensations, that won’t surprise you but what Deepika’s comment will take you towards suspicion. Since the couple gets back from Cannes 2019, there were rumors that Deepika is Pregnant and there might be some news but the couple always clarifies that there is nothing happening like that. But such comment from the side of Deepika makes you feel curious to know why she made that comment.

After Deepika’s comment you cannot ignore Arjun Kapoor’s comment, he wrote Baba Bhabi is Gonna Give You One, that means you might get a baby soon. After Arjun’s comment things become more interesting and fans just can’t keep calm themselves. We wish the couple all the luck for their future endeavors.

Although Deepika will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 83, the film is a Kapil Dev biopic and Deepika is roped in the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi. Deepika Padukone is also working on Chhapaak the biopic of an acid attack survivor, In the film, the actress will be seen without makeup, her look has been out already. Both films will slay the box-office in the year 2020.

Ranveer Singh will be seen in multi-starrer Takht that includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aliya Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor, Kapil Dev’s biopic 83, and he would also be seen in Dhoom 4 but the project is not confirmed till now.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App