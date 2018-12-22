A clothing brand Jack Jones India has filmed an advertisement with the versatile actor Ranveer Singh. The actor took to Instagram to share the same video. His beloved Deepika Padukone was quick in sharing her reaction and her reaction for his husband will make you go aww. Checkout what DP did when she saw her beau's video.

The newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never shied away in expressing their love for each other. The duo who are quite active on social media is once again giving some serious relationship goals. Ranveer Singh recently posted a video on his Instagram. Like always, DP was quick in sharing her reaction. Usually, the actor who comments on her beau photos, this time too, she showered her compliment on him. In the comments section, she makes an emoticon of hearts for dashing Ranveer Singh and wrote ‘uff’. It means that he looks so handsome that she just can’t take her eyes off.

In the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen filming for an advertisement of a clothing brand Jack Jones India. Ranveer can be seen wearing a blue suit with a white polka dot white shirt. Soon after this post, the comments section was flooded with compliments for him. Till now this post has received 1,233,994 views.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the couples in B-town who has always shown their love for each other in public. Check out the lovely pics of the couple

The two recently got married at Lake Como Palace on November 15 and 16 according to Konkan and Sindhi rituals. Later the couple hosted receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

