Deepika Padukone who was last seen in Padmaavat, and was busy shooting for Chapakk, has signed a new movie titled 83 opposite to her husband Ranveer Singh. She will be essaying a role of Ranveer Singh's wife Romi Devi. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone's fees has become a talk of the town that she is charging for essaying a role.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is counted among the highest earning celebrity in the cinema industry. Owing to her phenomenal acting capability, the actor’s demand is growing every day. In her last movie, Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone not only proved her worth as Padma Queen but also took her acting skills to the next level. Now, Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play the role as Romi Devi for 83 opposite to her husband Ranveer Singh. Hopes are high from the movie due to the star cast. Aside this, but what interesting here is the amount that Deepika Padukone is being paid for the movie.

As per reports, Deepika has been paid Rs 14 crore for signing the film. other than this revealing more regarding the film, as per industry insiders, it was Ranveer Singh who had convinced Deepika Padukone to play the role of the film as DP was not sure if she wanted to play a non-central character. And then the zeros on the cheque did the rest. Deepika Padukone recently finished the shoot of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak co-starred by Vikrant Massey. While Ranveer Singh was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt.

Presently, actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are in England. On Thursday, Deepika Padukone shared a special video as her Instagram stories. Deepika Padukone can be seen cheering for Ranveer from the bleachers, in the video as she shoots and prepares for the film with his co-stars.

Helmed by 83 traces India’s iconic 1983 World Cup win, based on the life of legendary batsman Kapil Dev. While Ranveer Singh will play the role of a legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. While Deepika Padukone essays the role of Romi Dev.

