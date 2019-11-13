Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Chhapaak is inspired by a story on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. In a TEDx video, survivor Laxmi Agarwal said that the attacker had destroyed her face, but couldn't shatter her dreams. Watch Laxmi narrate her horrific ordeal in the video in this article.

Deepika Padukone is portraying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film Chhapaak slated to release on January 10, 2020. Laxmi Agarwal has had a very traumatic life before she was attacked, as per her TEDx talk video on YouTube. The character who inspired a film to be made has been a strong and determined person throughput her life. Laxmi was attacked at the age of 15 when she was in school. The attacker, a 32-year-old man, who claimed to love her at that time along with his brother’s girlfriend attacked Laxmi with acid at Delhi’s Khan market area. Laxmi’s face destroyed. However, the attack couldn’t shatter her dreams, the dreams to become somebody, to have an identity.

And now, after having survived such as terrible and horrifying incident, Laxmi is stronger than ever. She has become a public figure, who is inspiring numerous people around the world. Her story has made a huge impact and thus filmmakers approaching her to even make a film based on her. Bollywood is all set to launch Chhapaak, a film on Laxmi Agarwal’s life. Deepika Padukone has played the main character in the film, which will be released on January 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film Chhapaak is all set to release by the first week of December this year. The film has been creating a buzz since its inception. Deepika Padukone had met Laxmi Agarwal before the commencement of the film in 2014. After Deepika Padukone released her first look in the film, everyone in the industry lauded her. The film is anticipated to make a huge impact and it looks like Bollywood has become sensitive to such issues lately giving out some of the most inspiring stories through feature films.

Also Read: Sanon Sisters are Akshay Kumar’s new favourite co-stars – Here’s why

Here’s the video of Laxmi Agarwal narrating her horrific acid attack incident:

Also Read: Bachchan Pandey: Kriti Sanon reunites with Akshay Kumar after Housefull 4

Also Read: The Body Trailer: ‘Body is missing, so is the trailer’ Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi starrer to release on November 15

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App