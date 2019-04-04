The much-awaited movie Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone is finally making headlines especially after the unveiling of the movie’s first look in which Padukone can be seen in acid attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal’s get up. The audience was enthralled to see Deepika’s new look as she resembled Lakshmi so closely that viewers also had to go through the picture to differentiate if it was Deepika playing the character or Lakshmi in real, on whom the movie is based.

After Padmaavat last year, Deepika was away from the silver screen for almost a year and finally with Meghna Gulzaar’s Chhapaak, the audience will get to see more of their favourite star again. Chhapaak poster has won Deepika appreciation not just from the audience but from film fraternity as well.

The new photos of the actress from the Chhapaak set have gone viral as the actor was snapped shooting for the film in Janpath, New Delhi. As she was clicked, she could be seen waving at the fans in the same look with her disfigured face.

Take a look :

Deepikapadukone looks for chapaak movie

Deepikapadukone looks for chapaak movie

The actress recently took to her Instagram profile to share the pic of the script of Chhapaak placed with a pencil, scale, eraser and marker and captioned it, the only homework she enjoys doing. Deepika is often recognised as, one among the most hardworking and dedicated actors of the Film fraternity.

Taking challenging roles like Padmavati and winning the hearts of her fans, the talented actor showed the versatility of her acting. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, with Chhapaak, Padukone will introduce herself as a producer. Deepika will be seen essaying the role of, acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal opposite Vikrant Massey, who’ll be playing her live-in partner Alok Dixit. Depicting the story of undying human spirit, courage and self-love, the actor will be seen in a whole new look.

"It makes me happy that an actress like Deepika Padukone is embodying my character," – Laxmi Agarwal . Sharing her views on the first look, Agarwal said: "It gives me immense happiness that a movie is being made on my life." Extending her gratitude to Gulzar and Padukone, she said: "I am delighted that they have taken up such a sensitive issue to take up with the audience." . Asked if she is involved in the making of the film, Agarwal said: "Yes, I am very much involved in the film. Gulzar has spent a lot of time with me to understand my life. She knows my entire history. I am confident that the movie will reflect my story the way it is" . "Whenever any issue is picked up by the celebrities, people tend to pay attention to that. Now that the entire story will be narrated through the movie, I am sure the people will watch it and be sensitised. Ever since the poster has been unveiled, there is a curiosity among the people to know the real story" – Laxmi

