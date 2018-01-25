As innumerable states in the country face turmoil as a fallout of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film, Padmaavat, the leading actress Deepika Padukone said that she is confident about her upcoming film Padmaavat and its box office collection will be "earth-shattering".

I think there is time for everything and the film has spoken for itself as most have given their reactions to our film: Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat released on Thursday and she is confident that despite the political outburst over the film, its box office collection will be “earth-shattering”. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been constantly targeted by politicians and Shri Rajput Karni Sena but after all the brouhaha, Padmaavat managed to get the green signal from the Supreme court.

When asked Deepika what message or response she had for the people who were constantly opposing the release, she said: “I think there is time for everything and the film has spoken for itself as most have given their reactions to our film (through screenings and press shows) and it’s been absolutely phenomenal.”I feel, in a way, the best response that we can give to anyone is through the work that we do. We are very excited about the release and we are extremely overwhelmed.

“I am very emotional at this point. I am not someone who has ever been excited so much about box-office numbers but I have to say that this time I am. I think it’s going to be earth-shattering,” said Deepika on the sidelines of the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018 on Wednesday. She said: “The release of Padmaavat is a big day for all of us.” On behalf of our team, I want to thank the entire media for being so supportive throughout. I think now it’s really time for us to celebrate and see the film do wonders at the box-office.”

Padmaavat is based on the epic poem by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. The film narrates the story of Padmavati, a Rajput queen who committed “jauhar” to protect herself from Sultan Alauddin Khilji. In Padmaavat, Deepika stars as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharaja Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Khilji. Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka feature in supporting roles. The film is produced by Sudhanshu Vats, Ajit Andhare, and Bhansali.