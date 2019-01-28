Deepika Padukone Instagram photos: Piku actress Deepika Padukone has been active in news following her big fat Indian wedding to the hot hunk Ranveer Singh. In the below post, we share an assortment of Deepika's photo, which she uploaded on her Instagram.

Deepika Padukone Instagram photos: The most talented Diva of Bollywood Deepika Padukone has been lately hitting a a lot of headlines. Earlier it was because of her big fat Indian wedding, then her massive receptions. Now it is her never-ending gracious look, that has compelled us to share her photos with her million of fans and followers, In one of the photos, which she uploaded on her official Instagram page, the diva was seen in a denim jacket and very classy top.

To add more class to the photo, she opted for very subtle makeup. In other photos, she shared a very exciting shoot, in which she was seen in a pink off-shoulder top and a super comfortable classy pants. Her make up in the photos was the best part of the shoot and we just could not take our eyes off from her.

Following her mysterious wedding, the diva has been quite up front when it comes to sharing photos, perhaps it was only during her wedding, she choose not to be too open before the ceremony takes place. And perhaps that is valid, as everyone has the right to privacy.

On the work front, the diva is now part of a very big project, a film directed by Meghna Gulzar Chappak. The film is reportedly based on the 2006 acid victim’s life.

On the personal front, the diva recently got hitched to the hot hunk Ranveer Singh at the Lake Como palace in Italy on November 14 and 15.

