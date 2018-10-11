On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, which is celebrated this Wednesday, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone took out a moment to talk to all the victims of this disorder. The Padmavat actor took to her official Instagram account to share a video of her where she not only talked about it without hesitation but also encouraged other people to take it seriously.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, which is celebrated this Wednesday, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone took out a moment to talk to all the victims of this disorder. The Padmavat actor took to her official Instagram account to share a video of her where she not only talked about it without hesitation but also encouraged other people to take it seriously.

In her caption, she also mentioned an important aspect of it increasing in our country that is 90% of people in India are unaware of what they’re experiencing mentally & emotionally. She also highlighted the fact that people who know often sideline treatment because of this stigma attached to mental illness.

Mental disorders can often occur in the face of mild or acute depression. Deepika Padukone, hard to believe but herself experienced clinical depression in the year 2014. After fighting to it herself for very long, she went to the doctor and got it treated.

The brave girl shared her story with the world and urged her fans to not stay quiet if they see symptoms coming. She asked everyone to fight it and cure it with proper treatment. Informing about it, even more, she also said that Depression or any other mental illness is as normal as other diseases or disorders.

Here’s the video:

In her video, the actor can be seen discussing her own story and spreading awareness about depression. Deepika said that in the year 2014, she was diagnosed with clinical depression. Adding to it, she unleashed an important fact that in our country 90% of people who suffer from depression do not seek help.

She exclaimed that depression is like any other illness that requires intervention. Padukone found an interesting way to encourage and help people through it. She asked people to share her stories about mental illness without any fear or hesitation by using the hashtag #NotAshamed.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 20 unforgettable movies of Bollywood’s Shahenshah

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone looks mesmerising in this photo!

It is rightly said that one who feels the pain knows the pain. Since the time she has herself experienced it all, Padukone keeps it a priority to actively spread awareness and talk about it more. The Tamasha actor is also the founder of Live Love Laugh Foundation, which promotes mental health care.

Deepika indeed addressed the right cause at the right time and this is one of the factors behind her massive fanbase.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More