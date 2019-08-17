Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has joined the star cast of 83 and will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh once again. However, it was not her who informed him about joining the film.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat have given fans one of the most loved and adored couples of Bollywood- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. From their sparking chemistry to a rock solid bond, the duo never fail to give couple goals. After giving 3 blockbuster hits, they are coming together to play reel life husband and wife in Kabir Khan’s 83.

Unlike popular belief, Deepika was not the one who told him that she would be a part of 83. In her latest interview with a Hollywood magazine, Deepika opened up about her upcoming film 83 and said that Ranveer was already a part of the movie. She felt that the director should tell him who his co-star is.

In the film, Deepika will play Romi Bhatia, i.e Former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Dev’s wife. Speaking about her role in the film, Deepika said that 83 attracted her because she wanted to tell the story of the sacrifices made by an athlete’s wife or family to enable him to achieve his goals. She added that she has seen the same while being with her parents.

Deepika comes from a sports family herself. While her father Prakash Paduone is a professional badminton player, her sister Anisha Padukone is a professional golf player. Along with acting, she has also turned a producer for 83. 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Pankaj Tripathi among many others. Before 83 releases on April 10, 2020, Deepika will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak which is slated for a release on January 10, 2020.

