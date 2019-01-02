One of the most loved and adored couples of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never miss an opportunity to melt hearts with their adorable chemistry. After Deepika Padukone revealed that she has a dosa named after her at a restaurant by sharing the photo of the menu, Ranveer had an epic response and made everyone smile from ear to ear. Check out his response here-

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of most loved and adored couples of the celebrity brigade. Be it setting the screens on fire with their chemistry or their oh-so-adorable social media banters, they never miss an opportunity to give us serious couple goals. As the duo welcome the new year and celebrate their honeymoon at an unknown destination, their latest social media exchange is leaving everyone in awe of them and smiling ear to ear.

On January 2, Deepika took to her official Instagram account to share a photo of a menu that featured a dosa named after her. Soon after she shared the photo, Ranveer reposted the photo as her Instagram story and stated that he’d eat that. Ain’t the duo absolutely adorable?!

After dating for 6 years, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on November 14-15 at Lake Como in Italy. Speaking about the same, Ranveer recently spoke in an interview that he feels that marrying Deepika has been his biggest accomplishment. On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in upcoming films like Gully Boy, Takht and 83. While Deepika will soon start shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak.

