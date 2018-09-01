Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is once again back on the cover photo of Elle, the cover photo was shared by her on her official Instagram handle on Saturday, September 1. Her attire in the cover picture is quite akin to what she wore at the red carpet at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

In the picture, Deepika is seen with black thick smoky eyes and a subtle lip shade, which looks fiercely sexy

In the picture, Deepika is seen with black thick smoky eyes and a subtle lip shade, which looks fiercely sexy. Meanwhile, as most of the look for the perfect makeup, there is a list of basic essentials which Deepika never forgets to carry, that is L’Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Mascara, L’Oréal Paris Hydrafresh Aqua Balm.

The diva is currently hogging headlines as media reports say her wedding is all set to take place in November this month with Superstar Ranveer Singh. Though the duo has not officially opened up about their relationship, their too much public display of affection depicts the love.

As per media reports, the couple has asked their family members and close friends to keep the wedding private and avoid cell phones, however, they later said that they will share the wedding pictures with their fans after the wedding is over.

