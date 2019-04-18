Deepika Padukone loves maintaining her personal life relationships with utmost care. A few months ago, there was news of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh going to Sri Lanka to attend her friend's wedding. Pictures of their lovely outfit were posted by popular designer Sabyasachi. Now, some more photos from the wedding ceremony have hit the internet and it is all people can talk about.

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone never misses a chance to make headlines with her random pap clicks. As stated earlier by hubby Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone is a warm loving woman for her loved ones and a perfect wife material. Well, showing this off once again, Deepika Padukone was captured in her BFFs wedding enjoying and dancing, Other than being such a huge Bollywood celebrity, Deepika Padukone loves maintaining her personal life relationships with utmost care. A few months ago, there was news of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh going to Sri Lanka to attend her friend's wedding. Pictures of their lovely outfit were posted by popular designer Sabyasachi.

Now, some more photos from the wedding ceremony have hit the internet and it is all people can talk about. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh can be seen enjoying, laughing, posing and dancing together in the photographs. Not just the two, even Deepika Padukone’s mother can also be seen posing in one of the viral photos. Deepika has been captured in beautiful moments with her best friend and it can leave anyone in smiles. Take a look at these unseen black and white stills!

Talking about their attires, Deepika Padukone has very gracefully carried a stylish black gown while hubby Ranveer Singh can be seen suited like a gentleman. The Chhapak actor has very neatly tied a bun and made her look even more elegant. Deepika’s smokey eye makeup is also complementing her look.

The bride can be seen donning a gorgeous white gown for her wedding and the BFFs can’t stop but pose for the big day. Like every bridesmaid, Deepika Padukone is also captured looking after her makeup and other involvements. This is one of the best things that Ranveer Singh says he loves about Deepika. If she is s superstar outside, she is a warm woman with love in her heart at home.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for her film Chhapak. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is set to make way into everyone’s hearts.

