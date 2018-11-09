Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to get hitched in November. The couple extended their wedding invitation to choreographer Farah Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Several photographs are doing the rounds on the social media where the couple can be seen beaming with happiness.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are alas et to exchange their wedding vows in November at Lake Como Palace in Italy. Now, the much-in-love couple Deepika and Ranveer Singh have extended their first celebrity wedding invitation to the choreographer Farah Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Farah Khan shared the photographs on Instagram on November 7, 2018. She mentioned in her caption that finally her ‘baby’ is getting married. She has even thanked them and showered tonnes of love for visiting her home.

The photographs are simply a pleasant sight to look at as the couple pecks a kiss on Farah Khan’s cheeks. Dressed in quirky style, Ranveer Singh looks dapper in his shiny green sherwani. While Deepika Padukone looks pretty in her white and black combo. The duo twinned each other in white sneakers.

The couple was also spotted leaving Bhansali’s residence in Bandra. Several photos are doing the rounds on the Internet which has already taken social media by storm.

The expected guest list also includes the renowned names such as Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor many more. The wedding ceremony will take place in two traditions i.e, Sindhi and Kannada.

To begin the pre-wedding ceremonies, a puja was organised at Deepika’s residence in Bengaluru. Various photos were doing the rounds on the Internet. Check out the lovely photos of Deepika in which she can be seen beaming with happiness.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Padmaavat opposite Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. She has also bagged a Meghna Gulzar’s project based on acid victim survivor of 2006 Laxmi. While Ranveer Singh has wrapped up shooting of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. It also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

