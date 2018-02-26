Ranveer Singh had a safe escape after his driver slammed his car into a wall. As per reports when Ranveer's ladylove heard about the incident she had a tough word with his driver and immediately terminated him of his services. Ranveer was returning from his football match as reports suggest. Ranveer also gives the driver an earful after the accident.

After the collision, Ranveer was found unhurt, but he made sure to give his driver earful. When his alleged ladylove knew about the whole incident she wrathed his driver and terminates him from the services.Ranveer Singh known for his energetic power packed performance was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which was surrounded by the controversies but at the end, the result was Padmaavat proved to be blockbuster and got the actor lot of appreciation for his role as ‘Allaudin-Khilji’. The movie also stars Shahid Kapur and Deepika Padukone. Ranveer and Deepika have done three movies together Ram-Leela, Baji Rao Mastani and Pamaavat all three of them proved to blockbuster hits and acclaimed the critical appreciation for the actor.

As on January 2018, Singh will star opposite Alia Bhatt in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, a musical based on the life of the rappers living in Mumbai ghettos. He will also star in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, a remake of the Telugu action film Temper, an in upcoming biopic of the cricketer Kapil Dev.

