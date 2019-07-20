Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone turned heads earlier this year at Cannes 2019 with her extravagant lime green gown. Along with the fans, the gown also surprised Deepika and a video capturing her first reaction to the gown has surfaced on social media. Take a look.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s style statement has undergone a dramatic change over time. From playing it safe to going all out with bold colours, the actor has shined through as a fashionista with her impressive choices. This year, Deepika grabbed headlines with her outlandish look at Cannes 2019 and also inspired many to recreate her look. As much as her lime green gown came a pleasant surprise for her fans, it was equally surprising for the actor herself and a video going viral on social media is proof.

In a video shared by celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou, Deepika’s first reaction to her gown is absolutely priceless. After looking at the gown, Deepika faints on the bed with shock and surprise. She is also seen contemplating whether the gown would be an apt choice. However, as the video proceeds further, Deepika is seen goofing around with her team while getting ready. The video is an absolute delight to watch and will surely leave a smile on your face.

Reacting to the recreation of her Cannes outfit, Deepika had earlier said in an official statement that it was heartening for her to see her Cannes and MET Gala outfits being recreated at a pride parade march in Vadodara. She came across a few pictures of them and they look absolutely stunning.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone has turned a producer for her upcoming films like Chhapaak and 83. Reports are also rife that she is all set to come on-board for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. While Chhapaak is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020, 83 co-starring Ranveer Singh will release on April 10, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App