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Home > Entertainment News > Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump in New Hilton Ad, Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Her Pregnancy Glow – WATCH

Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump in New Hilton Ad, Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Her Pregnancy Glow – WATCH

Deepika Padukone has delighted fans with her latest campaign for global hospitality brand Hilton. The actor, who is expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh, appears radiant in the newly released advertisement, where many viewers were quick to notice her baby bump.

Deepika Padukone (Photo: X)
Deepika Padukone (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 17:41 IST

Even before her next film reaches cinemas, Deepika Padukone has found herself back in the spotlight. The actor is the face of a new campaign for global hotel chain Hilton, and while the advertisement celebrates luxury travel, it is Deepika herself who has captured the internet’s attention. Dressed in a tailored blue pantsuit, she is seen walking and dancing through the elegant interiors of a Hilton property with her signature poise.

For many fans, however, the standout moment was something else entirely. Deepika, who is expecting her second child with actor Ranveer Singh, appears to be proudly embracing her pregnancy, with a subtle baby bump visible throughout the campaign.

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Fans celebrate Deepika’s pregnancy glow

The advertisement quickly gained traction across social media, where fans filled the comments section with messages celebrating the actor. Several users pointed out that the campaign was reportedly filmed during her pregnancy. One fan wrote, “Deepika’s new Hilton ad shot while she was pregnant.” Another commented, “Dua’s mumma slaying with that baby bump.”

Others simply admired how effortlessly she carried the look, with one user writing, “That little baby bump,” while another joked, “Dua’s mom debuting another child globally.” The campaign also marked Deepika’s first major brand appearance in recent months, prompting many fans to welcome her return.

A busy year despite major project changes

The Hilton campaign comes at a time when Deepika has been making headlines for her professional choices. Earlier this year, she exited filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Reports suggested that discussions over work schedules and certain contractual conditions, including an eight-hour workday, could not be finalised. Neither the actor nor the filmmakers publicly confirmed the reported reasons.

Soon after, filmmaker Nag Ashwin confirmed that Deepika would no longer be part of Kalki 2. Industry reports linked the decision to scheduling conflicts and changes in the sequel’s creative direction. Despite those exits, Deepika’s slate remains packed.

She has officially joined Shah Rukh Khan’s King, marking their sixth on-screen collaboration after films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan. The announcement generated significant excitement, with photographs from the film’s sets recently circulating online. The actor is also set to star opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee’s Raaka, one of the biggest pan-India projects currently in development.

Deepika and Ranveer prepare to welcome their second child

Away from work, Deepika and Ranveer Singh are preparing for another milestone in their personal lives. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child through a joint Instagram post. The announcement featured their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a positive pregnancy test while both parents gently held her hands. Instead of a lengthy caption, Deepika simply added a series of evil-eye emojis. Deepika and Ranveer married in Italy in 2018 after dating for several years and welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.

With a new brand campaign, two high-profile films in the pipeline and another addition to her family on the way, Deepika Padukone continues to balance her personal and professional life while remaining one of Indian cinema’s most closely followed stars.

ALSO READ: Anshula Kapoor Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Rohan Thakkar, Pens Heartfelt Note: ‘It Was Always You’

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Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump in New Hilton Ad, Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Her Pregnancy Glow – WATCH
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Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump in New Hilton Ad, Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Her Pregnancy Glow – WATCH
Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump in New Hilton Ad, Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Her Pregnancy Glow – WATCH
Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump in New Hilton Ad, Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Her Pregnancy Glow – WATCH
Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump in New Hilton Ad, Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Her Pregnancy Glow – WATCH

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