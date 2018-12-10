Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who recently got married to her longtime beau and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh at Lake Como in Italy, was at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony at Udaipur with hubby Ranveer Singh. Her photo from the big fat Indian wedding was shared by one of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who recently got married to her longtime beau and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh at Lake Como in Italy, was at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding ceremony at Udaipur with hubby Ranveer Singh. Her photo from the big fat Indian wedding was shared by one of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram and the newly-wed bride looks stunning in a red saree with a sexy backless blouse. Deepika Padukone looked sizzling in that gorgeous saree and the photo has gone viral on the Internet.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful Bollywood actors who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat in which she played the role of queen Padmavati in the periodic drama and was highly praised for her performance. Deepika Padukone is also one of the highest paid Bollywood actresses and one of the leading ladies of the Indian film industry who has featured in a number of blockbusters such as Bajirao Mastani, Happy New Year, Ram Leela, among many others. Deepika Padukone recently got hitched to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in a private ceremony in Italy.

They both were dating for almost four years after they tied the knot on November 14 and 15 this year.

