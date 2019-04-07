On World Health Day, Deepika Padukone has shared a series of photographs on Instagram to give some major fitness goals. In the caption, wishing all her fans, she has sent out a message that it is vital for everyone to not only pay attention to physical health but also mental health. After the post, the comment section was bombarded with praises.

Deepika Padukone who has hardly missed any opportunity in sharing minute details on the social media took to Instagram to share a series of photographs on World Health Day. In these latest photographs, Chappakk actor can be seen giving some major fitness goals in her gym outfit. In the caption, she had wished all her fans focussing on not only physical but also mental fitness. Soon after the post, the comment section was flooded with compliments. Till now, the post has managed to receive 1,138,601 likes. In one photograph, Deepika Padukone can be seen practising kickboxing, while in other, she can be seen doing stretching.

With the massive fan following of 34 million, Deepika Padukone’s fan following continues to grow over time. She continues to be a queen of Instagram with her fabulous pictures on social media. Here are some of the gorgeous photographs on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone has been roped in for director Meghna Gulzar’s project Chappakk. The story is based on the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey in lead roles. For this movie, Deepika Padukone has also donned a producer’s hat. The main protagonist, Malti is played by Deepika Padukone will be seen struggling through trials and tribulations and at the end coming out as victorious. Recently, the first look was released on social media. The movie will release on January 10, 2020.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone shared the screen space with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

