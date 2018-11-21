Newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy on November 14 and 15 this year. On November 14, the wedding took place in a traditional Konkani style followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.

Newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy on November 14 and 15 this year. On November 14, the wedding took place in a traditional Konkani style followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. After a low-key wedding ceremony in Italy, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport and looked adorably cute! Their attires were stunning and DeepVeer were twinning. While Deepika looked gorgeous in an alluring Sabyasachi suit which was white in colour, Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a white kurta-pyjama with a floral print Nehru jacket.

Both of them were giving major marriage goals as they gave their first appearance as a married couple but what caught our attention was Deepika’s back neck. We all know that Deepika got a tattoo made on her back neck that read ‘RK.’ However, the latest photos suggest that Deepika Padukone has removed the RK tattoo post marriage. The video showing that Deepika has removed the tattoo has gone viral on social media and it is being speculated that Deepika has finally removed the tattoo post marriage.

Deepika Padukone got the tattoo made when she was dating Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding was one of the biggest events of this year. Post a low-key wedding ceremony, the couple will be hosting two receptions—one in Bengaluru on November 21 and the other in Mumbai on November 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More