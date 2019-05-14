Before attending Cannes Film Festival 2019, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is spending her time in the gym sweating it out for the big event. On Tuesday, Deepika has shared her gym photos on her Instagram account in which she is giving everyone mid-week motivation.

She’s redefines grace, She redefines versatility and She is one of the most gorgeous actors in Indian Film Industry, She is none other than Deepika Padukone. After impersonating a Barbie at MET Gala 2019, the actor is all set to stun the global audience at Cannes Film Festival. Before she does that, Deepika hit the gym today morning and has treated her fans with her stunning no-makeup gym look photos and they are absolutely breathtaking.

Dressed in a florescent pink sportswear paired with black leggings and black sneakers, Deepika exudes charm and confidence. Flaunting her clear skin and toned body, the actor is surely giving us all the mid-week motivation we need to hit the gym. Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, Deepika also added a witty caption that every gym-goer will relate to.

As per latest reports, Deepika is likely to walk the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on May 16. Walking the red carpet for Loreal India, the actor will attend the festival along with Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut. TV actor Hina Khan will also make her Cannes debut this year for her film Lines.

Till then, take a look at Deepika Padukone’s gym look photos:

After playing diverse characters like Shantipriya in Om Shanti Om, Veronica in Cocktail, Naina Talwar in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Meena in Chennai Express and many more, Deepika is all set to play an acid attack survivor in her next film Chhapaak. She has also turned a producer for the film. Helmed by Raazi fame director Meghna Gulzar, Deepika Padukone has been paired opposite Vikrant Massey and the film will hit the screens on January 10, 2020. She is yet to announce her next project.

