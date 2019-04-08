Deepika Padukone's latest pictures from Meghna Gulzar's much-anticipated projects' sets Chhapaak is doing the rounds on the social media which are winning the hearts on the Internet with her million dollar smile. In the photos, she was sported in a scar of the acid attack with a messy hairdo.

Deepika Padukone who is currently busy shooting in Meghan Gulzar’s project Chhapaak was recently snapped in Delhi. A photo and a video are surfacing on the social media that are melting hearts across the Internet. In the photos, she was sported in a scar of the acid attack with a messy hairdo. Deepika Padukone can be seen wearing a blue shirt. A picture consists of a million dollar smile of Deepika Padukone is simply heartwarming one. Today, this picture is unmissable on the Internet today. In the video, Deepika Padukone can be seen wearing a yellow kurta and black pants, in between a huge crowd. She can be seen in a Malti’s avatar spotted at the capital’s market. Deepika Padukone is essaying the role of an acid attack survivor who became the victim in 2006.

In this movie Chhapaak, she has been starred opposite to Vikrant Massey and donned a producer’s hat. Ever since she has signed the project, the actor is updating her fans about each and every detail regarding the film. Recently, the movie’s poster was released and took social media by storm.

The actress shared it herself with a special message and the look was welcomes with love and support from fans and Bollywood stars. The actress is in New Delhi filming for the movie and we’ve got a sneak peek of her from the sets of the Meghna Gulzar directorial.

Sharing her thoughts on bagging a project, Deepika Padukone said that within no time she nodded for the project. She found a similarity like Piku. It is one of those passionate projects for which she dreamt of.

