Deepika Padukone expressed her heartful wishes for husband Ranveer Singh as he launches his independent music record label-IncInk. She is a proud wife of a super- successful husband. Padmaavat actor said that she is very proud upon her husband's success, tho she cannot make her presence due to her tight work schedule but she exhibited her feelings through her writing.

The multi-talented actor Ranveer Singh is in a no mood to take rest to enjoy the fruits of success. After giving back to back hit films like Simmba, Gully Boy the actor ventured himself in the platform of music, launched his independent music record label, named IncInk. The actor along with Navzar Eranee has come up with his dream project, IncInk. In an interview, Singh revealed that they have already signed three artists with their label, namely SlowCheeta, Spitfire and Kaam Bhaari. IncInk will provide a platform to all the aspiring rappers. Therefore, Hindustani rap/hip-hop is telling the nations’ story and reality. At IncInk, it wants to bring out the real poets of our generation.

After the biggest announcement made by the Gully Boy actor on social media, his fans flooded him up with salutations. On the other hand, the better half, Deepika Padukone, took to her Instagram profile to express the level of her happiness for her husband. She wrote that she witnessed the whole struggle of his husband’s dream, the sleepless nights, the hours of debate he had, to make his dream come true. Deepika is truly a proud wife of a successful husband and her words made it all clear.

[Instagram] Deepika Padukone commented on Ranveer Singh's post about #IncInk ❤ pic.twitter.com/bLdsJoN7Jl — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) March 29, 2019

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen Kabir Khan’s 83 which is based on the 1983 world cup win of Indian Cricket. The film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020. Apart from this, the actor has Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht, which has a stellar cast. The actor will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kushal and Anil Kapoor. This film will be the next movie of Singh, after garnering much love from all the audience for his latest movie Gully Boy. The movie was made on the budget of Rs 40 crore and it collected Rs 236.59 crore, created a buzz in the box-office collection.

The actor showed the best of the acting skills in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s epic periodical drama film Padmaavat. But he fixed his place into the limelight, soon after his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat.

