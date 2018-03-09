Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone and film producer Guneet Monga have been featured alongside women achievers like Gal Gadot, Adele and Nicole Kidman in the International Women's Report 2018. The report released by Variety appreciated Deepika for her resilience during the death threats and verbal abuse faced during the release of her film Padmaavat, her Hollywood debut and her philanthropic efforts. Taking to her Twitter account, the diva thanked the magazine and added that she is honoured and humbled to join the amazing achievers.

From ruling the box office with her latest release ‘Padmaavat’ to helping her fans fight mental health issues with her ‘The Live Laugh Foundation’, Deepika Padukone is definitely an inspiration to many young girls out there. Perfectly coinciding with the occasion of Women’s Day, the diva along with film producer Guneet Monga got featured in Variety’s Women Impact 2018 report alongside young achievers such as Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, Daisy Ridley, Adele and many more for their contribution in their entertainment industry.

Acknowledging the diva’s work of art and philanthropic efforts, Variety mentioned, “The star of the recent Bollywood blockbuster ‘Padmaavat’ faced death threats and verbal abuse from various fringe groups with poise and elan. Padukone, whose father, Prakash, was a star badminton player, used to participate in the sport before becoming a model. She is now one of the highest-paid Indian actresses and has made the leap from Bollywood movies such as “Om Shanti Om” and “Chennai Express” to Hollywood titles including “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” last year. She is also philanthropically active, starting her own Live Laugh Love Foundation, which focuses on mental illness.’

Also Read: Baaghi 2 O Saathi song: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani will melt your heart with their college romance

Overwhelmed by the honour, Deepika thanked the magazine and tweeted,“honoured & humbled joining these amazing achievers!Thank You @Variety” In a conversation with the magazine, ‘The Lunchbox’ producer Guneet Monga said, “You have to see it through till the end and be inspired about it.” She added, “There have been several times where I have not been taken seriously and have had to work twice as hard just because I am a young woman, but I have never let that affect my state of mind towards the end goal of putting together the stories we need to tell.”

honoured & humbled joining these amazing achievers!Thank You @Variety …🙏🏽 https://t.co/MY6foHzXGH — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 8, 2018

Also Read: Meghan Markle baptized in a secret ceremony at Chapel Royal

Also Read: Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘media manager’ Katrina Kaif is improving his photography game

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App