Deepika Padukone hot item songs, dance song, dance performance and hot scenes: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is among the leading stars who misses no chance of impressing her fans with her outstanding performances as well as hot dance numbers. Here is a list of Deepika Padukone's which will entertain you completely–

Deepika Padukone hot item songs, dance song, dance performance and hot scenes: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is not just one of the most bankable and talented actors of Indian film industry but she is also one of the most desirable women in the country. While she has made an impact with her power-packed performances in films like Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Ramleela, Chennai Express and many more, she also manages to raise temperature with her seductive and sultry avatar in hot songs, item numbers and hot scenes that keep fans glued to their screens.

As she continues to climb up the ladder of popularity and net worth, she has also turned into a producer and will be bankrolling upcoming films like Chhapaak and 83. On the personal front, Deepika tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend and actor Ranveer Singh last year. The couple has previously set the silver screens on fire with her hot chemistry in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Deepika Padukone hot songs

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is among the all rounders of the industry who excels in every field. Rather it is acting or dancing, the actor masters the talent of impressing her fans with hot pictures as well as with outstanding acting. In just a few years, the actor has conquered the heart of her fans and leaves no stone unturned to fulfill their expectations. Apart from acting, the hottie is also known for her hot dance moves and sets the screens on fire whenever she appears.

Here is a list of hot songs of the actor:

Ang Laga De

Ang Laga De song from the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-leela is among the top hot songs which features the chemistry of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The song has garnered 52 million views on YouTube.

Be Intehaan

Be Intehaan song from the film Race 2 is a among the top-rated songs which features the hot chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. The song has garnered 15 million views on YouTube.

Tumhi Ho Bandhu

Tumhi Ho Bandhu song from the film Cocktail is among the favorite list of the fans as it features Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in completely new avatar.

Dilli Wali Girlfriend

Dilli Wali Girlfriend song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is among the top hit songs which features one of the most adorable duo’s Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. In the song, Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in red and no doubt no one can sport this red dress better than Deepika Padukone.

Uff Teri Adaa

Uff Teri Adaa song from the film Karthik Calling Karthik is among the party songs which features Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar. The song has garnered 8 million views on YouTube. Here is the video:

Deepika Padukone hot dance songs

Deepika Padukone’s hot and sexy dance on songs like Angreji Beat De from the movie Cocktail, Balam Pichkari from Video Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Main Sharabi from Cocktail, Oh Girl You’re Mine from Housefull, Jhak Maar Ke from Desi Boyz, Lahu Munh Lag Gaya from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela and many others were loved by her millions of fans across the globe!

Deepika Padukone always sets the Internet on fire with her sexy and sultry hot dance numbers which are loved by fans and go viral in no time! She is known for her sexy body and the tall legs of course which make her look sexier in these hot dance songs. Deepika Padukone stunned everyone with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and is one of the finest actresses in the Hindi film industry and is also a path breaking dancer who makes sure that the temperature is soaring with her sexy dace moves.

Deepika Padukone item number

A global icon, fashionista, and dancing queen, Deepika Padukone who once started her career with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om is now one of the biggest names of Bollywood. From starring in mega-budget movies to now having her own production house, Deepika Padukone has surely achieved a lot in a short span of time. Apart from walking down the red carpet at Cannes 2019 to getting married to 6-year boyfriend, Ranveer Singh. Deepika has been grabbing headlines for all the right reasons.

Well without any further delay, let’s get going and see her top item songs!

1. Dum Maro Dum

The chartbuster song starring Deepika Padukone in a mini dress is one of the grooviest songs of our era and a dance-worthy number.

see video:

2. Lovely

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the movie Happy New Year is one another song of our beloved diva! Check out the chartbuster song with more than 100 million views here:

3. Raabta Title track

Deepika Padukone, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Kriti Sanon starrer is one of her best songs till date! If you haven’t seen the video? you definitely should!

See video:

4. Second Hand Jawani

Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone starrer from the movie Cocktail has crossed 40 million views on youtube! see video:

Deepika Padukone hot scenes

When it comes to raising the oomph quotient on the silver screen, who can do it better than Deepika Padukone?! Be it her intense on-screen chemistry with ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor, seductive scenes with Saif Ali Khan in films like Race 2 and Cocktail or her oh-so-hot scenes with her husband Ranveer Singh, the Internet is flooded with hot scenes of Deepika Padukone that can make anyone go weak in the knees.

Speaking about Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, the duo share a romantic past and it is evident from their steamy scenes in films like Tamasha, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani. The duo are undoubtedly one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood and leave no opportunity to create magic together with their sizzling chemistry.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the Bajirao and Mastani of Bollywood. The intensity and passion in their romance fluttered everyone’s hearts in romantic films like Bajirao Mastani and Raasleela. It is their on-screen as well as off-screen chemistry that makes filmmakers and brands compete to bring them together and create the same magic.

Deepika Padukone hot dance performances

Deepika Padukone’s terrific live dance performance on Mohe Rang Do Lal from Bajirao Mastani at the stage of IIFA 2016 won millions of hearts and she had set the stage ablaze! Deepika Padukone, who has starred in blockbuster movies like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Happy New Year, Love Aaj Kal, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, among several others always lights up the stage with her dance performances in awards shows like Star Screen Awards, Filmfare, Stardust, IIFA, and also at events and weddings. Her cute dance performance at Akash Ambani’s wedding had gone viral on social media. Deepika Padukone’s grand entry at her live dance performances is always iconic and everyone waits for her hot dance performance at all shows and events and she is one of the most sensational dancers in the Hindi film industry and has millions of fans across the globe!

