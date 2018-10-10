Bollywood stunner Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat, is a social media queen as well. Her stunning and beautiful photos take social media by storm and one such photo posted by one of her fan pages on Instagram on Wednesday has set the Internet on fire!

Her smile is to die for her

Bollywood stunner Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, is a social media queen as well. Her stunning and beautiful photos take social media by storm and one such photo posted by one of her fan pages on Instagram on Wednesday has set the Internet on fire! In the gorgeous photo, we see Deepika Padukone dressed in a stunning golden gown with beautiful jewellery.

Her smile is to die for her beautiful eyes say it all! She is one of the biggest fashion icons in Bollywood and has a huge fan base across the globe. Not only in Bollywood but Deepika Padukone has spread her magic in Hollywood as well with featuring in films like xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Her recent portrayal of Rani Padmavati in Ranveer Singh-starrer period drama Padmaavat was highly applauded. Deepika Padukone is a successful actor who has delivered path-breaking performances in blockbusters like Bajirao Mastani, Piku, Ramleela, among many others. She is the recipient of several prestigious awards and is known for her exceptional acting skills.

