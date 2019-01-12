Deepika Padukone hot photos: Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor Deepika Padukone took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another series of beautiful, gorgeous and sizzling photos with her 30.8 million fans. The perfect weekend treat has so far garnered over 936k likes on Instagram. Take a look at the stunning photos of Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone hot photos: Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor Deepika Padukone is a perfect example of being an epitome of beauty. With her stunning photos on Instagram, Deepika gave a perfect weekend surprise to her over 30.8 million followers who were eagerly waiting for yet another sizzling post. Newly married diva, whose wedding with Ranveer Singh created a buzz in the industry when her marriage pictures went viral on social media. Ever since her wedding, Mrs Padukone Singh has been giving us some major beauty goals.

In a royal blue coloured satin shirt with frizzy hair, Padukone’s latest Instagram post is all about being beautiful and gorgeous. Her sensuous expressions with on the point make-up, Deepika made her fans go gaga with her looks. Chennai Express star’s pictures on photo-sharing app, has so far garnered over 936k likes within hours of its upload. That’s not it! Padukone gave a perfect weekend surprise to her fanbase. If you missed her latest Instagram post, take a look at Deepika Padukone hot photos that has already set the Internet on fire:

The stunning diva who made her Bollywood acting debut with Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan, was in headlines when her movie Padmaavat garnered Rs 100 crore at the box office. After Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat, Deepika is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the fourth instalment of the xXx franchise. Well, the beauty will also star in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak which is based on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

