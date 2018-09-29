One of the most successful female stars of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has yet again taken the social media by storm with the glances of her latest photoshoot. The actor, who is rumoured to tie the knot with her boyfriend Ranveer Singh, is a sight to behold in this gorgeous red dress. Take a look.

Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone never leaves a chance to sway her fans with her captivating beauty and excellent performances. The actor, who was last seen in the blockbuster hit Padmaavat, enjoys a massive fan following of 26.4 million followers on her official Instagram account. A recent photoshoot of her is creating a lot of buzz on the social media, which she apparently did for the jewellery brand Tanishq. The gorgeous diva is redefining beauty with the utmost elegance in these photos.

The photoshoot has been done by the popular celebrity photographer Errikos Andreou. In the photo, Deepika Padukone can be seen donning a stunning red dress, with a low neckline, flaunting the brand’s jewellery. The Padmaavat actor is carrying a low ponytail with a subtle makeup to complement her look and no doubt, she is looking absolutely ravishing in it.

Here’s the photo that Errikos Andreou captured and shared on his official social media account:

Although the sizzling actor is trying to flaunt the diamond necklace and the diamond earrings for the brand, the sparkle in her eyes is what has won a million hearts. The glorifying beauty grabs the headline very often for the breathtaking photos of her.

Here are few glances from the album of this hot and happening diva:

Talking about her work achievements, Deepika is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood who has been lauded a lot for her performances lately. Flying high with her work achievements, the gorgeous lady is not only the highest paid Indian actress but has also features among the country’s most popular personalities.

However, the actor will soon be seen playing a cameo in the upcoming movie Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Aanand L. Rai and is slated to release on December 21 this year. But the bigger surprise for the fans is the next Hollywood appearance of this beauty in the second part of his debut movie titled xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

