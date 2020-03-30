Deepika Padukone has channeled her inner Marie Kondo to organise her kitchen during a nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. The actress called it productivity in the times of COVID-19.

In the latest episode of Deepika Padukone’s Season 1 of Productivity in the times of COVID-19, the actress has shared how she has been utilising her time wisely by organising her kitchen. Yes, due to the nationwide lockdown till April 15, everyone is at home and what can be better than sharing each other’s daily routines. Sharing a picture of her kitchen labels today on Instagram, Deepika Padukone said that this is the proof that she has channeled her inner Marie Kondo to organise the kitchen.

The photo shared by the Bollywood actress shows labels of food items like Poha, Basmati rice, Besan, Chilli Powder, Rajma and Kabuli Chana among many other things. In a conversation with an entertainment journalist, Deepika revealed that she was supposed to start shooting for her upcoming film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. But, now that the shooting has been postponed due to COVID-19 scare, she is at home and trying to make the most out of this time.

Ever since the lockdown has been announced, Deepika Padukone has been sharing photos on her Instagram profile to keep her fans briefed about what she is doing. Ranveer Singh, in a recent question and answer session, also revealed that the actress is learning how to play piano.

After her recent release Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone will be seen in upcoming films like 83 alongside Ranveer Singh, Shakun Batra’s next alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi as well as Madhu Mantena’s Mahabharat.

