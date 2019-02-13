Deepika Padukone who is all set to entertain her massive fanbase with upcoming Bollywood film Chhapaak starring Vikrant Massey and helmed by Meghna Gulzar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her gorgeous pictures in a peach and black coloured gown. She will be seen acing the red carpet at the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards 2019 along with Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput along with Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Katrina Kaif.

She is hot, she is gorgeous, she is the epitome of beauty, well, she is none other than our very own Deepika Padukone. Breaking millions of hearts by getting hitched to Ranveer Singh in 2018, Padukone’s beautiful eyes and charm is all that makes us continue loving her. Not just her fanbase or critics, she is also thoroughly loved and praised by her co-workers and celebrities from the film industry. Recently, Raazi star Alia Bhatt who is apparently dating Deepika’s ex, Ranbir Kapoor, was noted saying that she simply loves Deepika. Calling her soul and personality beautiful, Alia also revealed that she has been spending a lot of quality time with Piku actor recently.

Coming to her Instagram account. The stunning diva who needs no introduction has over 32 million followers on the photo-sharing app who never misses a chance of hearting her pictures and videos. Well, as the entire B-Town was spotted having a gala time at the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards 2019, Om Shanti Om star was seen flaunting her unmissable collar bones and toned shoulders in an off-shoulder peach dress with black. Her dangle earrings, nude make-up and sleek hairdo, simply made her look more gorgeous and beautiful. In a series of posts shared on Instagram, Deepika simply drove away the Wednesday blues of her fans who were excited to see her award show look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput along with Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Katrina Kaif are expected to ace the red carpet at Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019.

