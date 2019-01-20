Deepika Padukone Instagram photos: Deepika Padukone's unique styled outfits have always been a head-turner. From dazzling the red carpets in embellished gowns, to walking in attitude in casuals, she has always left us awestruck with her outfits. Check out her 10 best outfits which are regal yet classy.

Deepika Padukone Instagram photos: Deepika Padukone who is known for her classy outfits and latest photographs are a proof that she continues to rule the social media. Be it her ethnic outfits or modern outfits, the actor has hardly not impressed anyone with her sartorial choices of outfits. At the Mumbai airport too, she aced her airport look in black and white combo. She wore a black turtleneck sweater with white palazzos. She perfectly completed her outfit with black, shoes, sunglasses and handbags.

She can be seen walking with the utmost attitude at the airport. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared several photographs on his Instagram account. As usual, her million dollar smile worked out for her elegance.

This is not the first time that she has received a thumbs up for her choices of outfits. Whenever she steps out, from her evening shimmery gowns to simple casual outfits, she has flawlessly raised her fashion level.

Deepika Padukone recently got married to her long term boyfriend Ranveer Singh. She exchanged her wedding vows at Lake Como Palace in Italy according to Sindhi and Konkani traditions. The wedding was kept a secret from the media glare. Later, the couple hosted two receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The couple looks extremely beautiful together. The paparazzi couldn’t get enough of clicking the lovebirds of the tinsel town.

