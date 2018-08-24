Deepika Padukone's new picture on Instagram which she posted on Friday, August 24, has been created much buzz on social media. In the picture, Deepika is wearing a long black sizzling dress with a wonderful smile on her face, like she always carries.

In the picture, she is seen a sizzling black dress with a wonderful smile on her face

In the past months, Padmavat actor Deepika Padukone has much been in news after rumours circulated on social media of her getting married to superstar Ranveer Singh, though the duo has not openly talked about their relationship. This time the actor is in news for her latest Instagram picture. In the picture, she is seen a sizzling black dress with a wonderful smile on her face.

According to media reports, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expected to tie the knot at a private ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como on November 20.

Reports also say that the cutest couple has asked thier friends and family members. Thier fans have named them as DeepVeer and they just can’t get enough of the cutest Bollywood couple.

ALSO READ: Alanna Panday’s latest Instagram post from Malta is a must watch!

caught in the act…💋 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 8, 2018 at 9:00pm PDT

lady in….eerrrr…..Black! @tingslondon A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 21, 2018 at 2:51am PDT

strike a pose!✌🏽 #Cannes2018 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 11, 2018 at 3:16am PDT

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 5, 2018 at 9:34pm PST

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri item girl Akshara Singh kickstarts her weekend with this sexy Instagram video

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More