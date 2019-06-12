Deepika Padukone Instagram Video: Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone is counted among one of the fitness freaks of the cinema industry. Several times Deepika Padukone has been spotted in the gym exercising. Now, fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a video of Deepika Padukone where she can be seen performing pilates.

The video is no less than a motivating one. Yasmin Karachiwala is a fitness instructor for several Bollywood celebrities. She trains many Bollywood celebs such as Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Katrina Kaif. Several times she has shared gym videos of these celebrities and has left us to feel motivated to hit the gym.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is busy shooting a film Chhapaak. She has often times spotted in Delhi streets in her costume.

Not just that, Deepika also confirmed her appearance as an on-screen wife with her off-screen husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s directorial movie’s 83. The actor has signed a role of Romi Dev, while Ranveer Singh portrays the iconic Indian cricket Kapil Dev in the film.

While speaking to leading daily, Deepika Padukone revealed her experience when Kabir Singh approached her with a project. Deepika Padukone said that she was glad to be a part of the project. The team was waiting for the right moment to make the announcement.

Explaining in detail, Deepika Padukone said that in the business of movies, while playing the characters, one doesn’t have any option except accepting the roles whether you are featuring along with your husband, brother or a closed one. One can be honest at that particular moment.

