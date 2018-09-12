Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding is a hot scoop of tinsel town. However, the couple hasn't given thumbs up to any of the rumours. Recently, Deepika Padukone was spotted in Bandra and the gossip mill has been started fuelling that DP might shift to Ranveer's place.

The speculation is rife about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding. Every now and then the couple is being asked about their confirmation on the same. But the couple is in no mood to disclose any personal detail. Amidst all the hullaballoo, the latest buzz is that Deepika Padukone is planning to move in her beau Ranveer Singh’s a fully-renovated apartment in Bandra.

The renovations at their new apartments are underway. Not just it, Ranveer has also checked into a hotel and will be staying there for a couple of weeks before the renovation gets completed.

According to a leading daily, Ranveer Singh has planned to stay at the hotel for two more weeks. However, another report said that since the renovation is not getting over anytime soon, the couple might not be staying there for months to come.

It all came into the limelight, when Deepika Padukone was spotted on Monday night in Bandra outside the salon and the gossip mill was fuelled with the same. The paparazzi who is leaving no stone unturned to cover minute details about the couple, this time too, they made sure to not miss the moment and captured her.

Recently, during an event where the Padmaavat actor discussed about the mental health awareness, she was being asked about her wedding news. Finding it inappropriate, Deepika Padukone lashed out at a reporter and refused to speak anything on the same.

As per reports, the couple’s wedding is all set to take place at Lake Como, Italy on November 10 in the presence of the handful of closed ones. A lavish reception will be hosted in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were last seen in Padmaavat. The movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali collected Rs 325 crore worldwide as stated by a report on BoxOfficeIndia.com

