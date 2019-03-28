After the tremendous success of her last outing Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone became the first actress to deliver a 300 crore film with a female solo lead. Achieving one feat after another, Deepika Padukone is the indisputable queen of the box office with numerous films of 100 crore club as well as 200 crore club. Now, the diva is receiving superb reactions for her drastic transformation as an acid attack victim. Take a look at how Deepika expressed it!

Start with Bollywood’s leading lady, the ever gorgeous and talented, Deepika has unleashed the first look of her upcoming film Chhapaak in which she is playing the role of the protagonist Malti, who is an acid attack victim. Deepika Padukone’s first look as Laxmi came out as an utter surprise to her fans and fellow Bollywood mates who couldn’t believe their eyes upon seeing her massive transformation. And soon, the actress received a lot of love and appreciation for her look, from the audience as well as whole Bollywood.

Deepika shared her boomerang video where the actress jumps in exuberance and told fans this is how she reacted when she saw the reactions Chhapaak received. Take a look at the video!

Deepika received many compliments from Bollywood and people called her Astonishing! And expressed happiness by saying What a remarkable prospect! Proud of you baby! I love you! Go get ‘em!” Even the Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra called it amazing whereas Parineeti Chopra commented in astonishment saying that she loved it!

Many celebrities and fans called her beautiful and said: “can’t wait to watch it”. Jacqueline Fernandez had called her transformation, “unbelievable”. Rajkummar Rao had commented on the picture, “This is so inspiring. Malti is beautiful. Can’t wait to meet her on 10th Jan.”

Deepika’s role in COCKTAIL as the fiercely independent Veronica was the turning point in her career. Ever since the stunning performance in the film, the actress has been essaying varied characters, from a doting daughter and self-independent working woman in PIKU, dedicated and sincere Naina in YEH JAWAANI HAI DEEWANI,fearless and decisive Leela in RAM LEELA and symbol of strength, valor and courageous as Rani Padmaavati in PADMAAVAT ;The actress has played some life-changing roles.

Now with Chhapaak, which is about determination and the undying human spirit of not giving up despite adversities at every step Deepika is playing yet another challenging role. The Queen of box office and the numero uno actress in Bollywood is not just loved and admired in India but also has her global imprints. Owing to the unfathomable fan base of the actress around the world, the Statue of Purpose features Deepika in the elegant and graceful Cannes look.

The most beautiful woman, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her first production venture which will have her essaying the role of an acid attack victim as the film goes on floors on 25th March 2019. The actress believes the story needs to be told and has bankrolled her maiden production to put forth a strong, brave, courageous and independent female character.

