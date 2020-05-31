Reminiscing the memories attached with the 2013 romantic-drama and its memorable characters, filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday shared a special video celebrating 7 years of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Reminiscing the memories attached with the 2013 romantic-drama and its memorable characters, filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday shared a special video celebrating 7 years of ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.’

The 48-year-old star put out an adorable video on Instagram that featured the multi-starrer cast of the film including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin, and some of the memorable scenes, between the characters of the flick – Naina Talwar (Deepika), the heart-throb Kabir Thapar aka Bunny (Ranbir), Avinash ‘Avi’ Arora (Aditya) and Aditi Mehra, (Kalki).

Along with the video, Karan wrote, “It’s been 7 whole years since this gang of friends came into our lives & taught us all about friendship and love. A movie still so relevant for all generations!!#7YearsOfYJHD @apoorvamehta18#RanbirKapoor@deepikapadukone#AdityaRoyKapur @kalkikanmani#AyanMukerji @DharmaMovies.”‘

‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ revolved around a shy and nerdy medical student Naina, (Deepika), who eventually falls in for her former classmate Kabir aka Bunny, essayed by Ranbir, during their hiking trip to the Himalayas. The film which was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar had hit the screens on May 31, 2013. (ANI)

Our very first look test…💝

‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain…Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’- Naina Talwar #7YearsOfYJHD #AyanMukerji #RanbirKapoor #Bunny pic.twitter.com/z9jNWfRkRD — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 31, 2020

Deepika Padukone also shared her and Ranbeer Kapoor’s and her’s picture of the first look test and get nostalgic over the film. Deepika Padukone played Naina Talvar in the film and she also shared a popular dialogue of her from the film which says memories are like a sweet box, whenever gets open one can’t resist eating one piece.

