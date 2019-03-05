Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable couples of the industry. Recently, Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram handle to share his new magazine cover. Just after few hours of the upload, Deepika commented declaring him husband No 1.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most lovable couples of the industry as both of them leave no chance of showering their love on each other on social media. Rather it is videos, boomerangs, pictures or comments both of them never shies away. The couple got married in November and since then leaves no stone unturned to impress their fans with their hot chemistry. Before getting married, both of them hinted slightly about each other but never showcased their care officially. However after getting married, the trend has changed and now both of them supports each other in every aspect. Recently, superstar Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram handle to share the new magazine cover titled Grazia. The cover displayed the main quote that says Ranveer Singh: Hero No. 1.

Like every wife, Deepika Padukone commented on the picture and calls him Cutie No 1, Hottie No 1 and Husband No 1. In the shoot, Ranveer is looking dapper, wearing a grey semi formal suit and has completed his looks with a printed shirt and is sitting on a sofa. Not only Deepika, Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan also couldn’t stop herself and commented adding fire emojis. Recently, Ranveer Singh was asked about Deepika’s latest commercial with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. He was asked whether he is insecure about his wife or not. To which Ranveer said he is not at all insecure. He said that after having a relationship with her for just 6 month in 2012, he decided that he wants to grow old with her.

