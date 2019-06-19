Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner photo: Deepika Padukone was last night spotted with Kendall Jenner at the Anxiety youth center dinner in New York. Donning an Alberta Ferretti designed black pantsuit. Take a look at her pictures here:

Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner photo: Hollywood divas are all smiles in this viral picture!

Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner photo: One of the highest paid actors of the Bollywood industry, Deepika Padukone, was last night spotted with Hollywood diva Kendall Jenner at the Anxiety Youth center in New York. Deepika besides acting and now producing films also runs an NGO Live Love Laugh foundation for patients suffering from depression and mental issues.

Last night the diva flew from London to New York to attend the fundraiser dinner addressing the issues of anxiety. Founded in 2013 by New York Presbyterian hospital and spearheaded by Vera Wang, Ana Pincus, Anna Wintour, Tory Burch, and Dr. Herbert Pardes, the Youth Anxiety Centre is dedicated to the treatment of youths suffering from depression and anxiety through research and clinical programming.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, the fundraiser was also attended by Kendall Jenner. Dressed in black fringed Alberta Ferretti pantsuit, the diva looked hot as ever as she posed with Kendall. Kendall too looked gorgeous in a yellow bodycon dress!

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone, three minutes back shared a series of monochrome photos from last night event. She captioned her picture as- Mental illness has presented society with a very tough challenge… But my experience with the illness has taught me so much; to be patient for one…but most importantly that there is ‘Hope’!

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 83 as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev and her other upcoming movie is Chhapaak, based on Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor.

