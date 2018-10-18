Deepika Padukone latest photos: Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone's fashion sense has always been praiseworthy. From airport looks to traditional appearances, her impeccable sartorial wardrobe choices have never failed to impress the fashion police. This time too, sharing a photograph on Instagram she has upped her style game in coral pink suit.

Deepika Padukone latest photos: Deepika Padukone’s flawless fashion sense has always been applauding. Be it her comfy clothes or evening gowns, Deepika Padukone has hardly failed to impress the fashion police. Sharing a photograph on her Instagram, this time too, she has proved that she is a true fashionista. In the latest photographs, posing for the festive season, Deepika Padukone can be seen giving some serious festive goals. Donning a printed coral pink suit, Deepika looks gorgeous as ever. The floor length palazzo pants with frilled hemline added more drama in her outfit.

The long open tresses with kohled eyes and double-oval shaped earrings rounded her lookout. She paired her outfit with the beige coloured stilletoes. Styled by her personal stylist Shaleen Nathani for the shoot, she has again nailed her fashion game. Her hair and make-up were done by Gabriel Georgiou and Anil C.

These are some lovely photographs of Deepika Padukone from which we just can’t take our eyes off.

Deepika Padukone’s fashion game has always been a trendsetter. From her traditional outfits to modern avatars, she has been ruling the fashion industry. There are several other photographs which are surfacing on the Internet. Check out the photographs.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Padmaavat. She has bagged a role in Meghna Gulzar’s project where she will be essaying a role of an acid survivor victim Laxmi. Besides acting, she will be producing as well.

Meanwhile, there are several reports on the Internet claiming that Deepika Padukone will be tying the knot with Ranveer Singh in the month of November on 20th. The wedding will take place at the Lake Como in Italy. However, nothing has been confirmed by the actors.

