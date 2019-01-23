Deepika Padukone's flawless fashion has always been praiseworthy. In the latest photographs shared on Instagram, Deepika Padukone looks beautiful in an all-black outfit. She rounded off her overall appearance with subtle makeup she looks beautiful.

Deepika Padukone is back from Paris and she looks a perfect beauty in an all black outfit. The paparazzi spotted her at the airport. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared several photographs on the Instagram. In the photographs, Deepika Padukone looks drop-dead gorgeous in an all black outfit. She matched outfit with the same coloured handbad, sunglasses and footwear. She rounded off her overall appearance with dewy makeup and a dab of dark red lipstick she looks beautiful.

Deepika Padukone is known for her acting prowess, beauty and elegance. The fashionista of Bollywood has a flawless fashion. Check out her more photographs.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Padmaavat opposite to Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office. The movie was widely appreciated worldwide for the stellar acting performance. The movie was a historical period drama. Now, she has bagged a project of director Meghna Gulzar Chappak. The project is related to the 2006 acid victim’s life.

On the personal front, Deepika Padukone got married to Ranveer Singh at Lake Como palace, Italy on November 14 and 15. The couple exchanged the wedding vows according to Konkani and Sindhi traditions.

