From featuring in internationally recognised magazines with Scarlett Johansson to slaying the Indian magazine covers, Deepika Padukone has been leaving fans spellbound with her latest photoshoots. This time too, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share a few glimpses of her last photo shoot where she can be seen donning a floral gown and posing beautifully for the camera. A perfect combination of style and class, Deepika Padukone looks absolutely flawless in these pictures. Accessorizing the look with a white earring, Deepika Padukone has taken the glam to another level. The actor has opted for a light makeup with thick eyeliner and a messy low bun.

Take a look at these impeccable photos of Deepika Padukone’s latest photoshoot!

In just a few hours of the post, the photos have already garnered more than 1 million likes and overflowing comments. People are drooling over the beauty and are commenting saying she looks absolutely beautiful. Well, this is not the first time the Padmavat actor has driven her fans crazy with her stunning photos on Instagram. Tuesday night, Deepika Padukone along with her loving husband Ranveer Singh graced the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards and left fans awestruck. The couple looked happy and blissful and posed together for the photos. Deepika Padukone looked absolutely astounding a red gown and was also seen posing with Alia Bhatt. The duo has taken the internet by a storm as the news of them marrying again on the event night is surfacing on the internet. Take a look at some of the photos and videos from the Zee Cine Awards 2019!

