Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved and adored actors in the industry. The diva recently got married to the handsome hunk Ranveer Singh and hogged many headlines for it. One of the most successful actors of the era, Deepika Padukone has set new standards for all the new-comers in Bollywood. Giving one on one hits, she has made everyone fall in love with her acting. Not just her talent, even the grace she carries herself with gives major goals to her fans.

Raising temperatures with her hot and happening photos on Instagram, Deepika Padukone has reached the milestone of 30 million followers on Instagram. Being an avid social media user, she keeps on sharing the astonishing stills of her. This time too, Deepika took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her on the cover Filmfare magazine January edition.

The boss girl has left everyone breathless with her hot look and Filmfare has even titled her with the Newsmaker of the year. Deepika Padukone deserved the title wholly for all the bride goals she has given in her wedding functions. Started the year with a massive box-office hit Padmavat, Deepika has ended her year with utmost swag!

