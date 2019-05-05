Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the airport heading for Met Gala 2019. In the pictures, Deepika Padukone is dressed in a denim jumpsuit and pink pumps. With minimal makeup and classy glasses, the actor created a buzz with her looks and again proved that no one can sport airport looks better than her.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is one of the most alluring actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her style and glamour. Rather it is fashion or on-screen performance, the actor proves herself to be the master of all jacks. Her preferential choices of dresses with her simplicity adds more to her grace and there is no doubt upon the fact that no one can kill the airport looks better than Deepika Padukone. Recently, the actor has again proved herself in terms of fashion and was recently spotted at the airport leaving for Met Gala 2019. In the pictures, Deepika is rocking the denim jumpsuit with dark pink pumps.

She further completed her looks with minimum makeup, simple ponytail and classy sunglasses. Deepika has recently left for New York and her fans and followers are really excited to see her red carpet looks and which designer does the actor opt for in the international event. Talking about the last year’s look, Deepika Padukone looked ravishing in a red stylish gown which was designed by Prabal Gurung. With her red bold lipstick and adorable smile, the actor killed with her look.

Talking about the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey. The film is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020. Apart from Deepika and Vikrant, the film also features Khalid Siddique, Ankit Bisht, Delzad Hiwale and Akash Dabas in supporting roles.

The first schedule of the film was held in Delhi and post to it the entire team of Chhapaak left for Mumbai for the second schedule. Her first looks as acid attack survivor Laxmi created a lot of buzz on social media. Many people said that it was only Deepika Padukone who can provide justice to this role.

Deepika Padukone last appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavat with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film did wonders at the box office and also impressed fans with her outstanding acting skills.

