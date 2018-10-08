As the diva Deepika Padukone gears up for her upcoming Bollywood movies, she graced the cover of leading fashion magazine Femina India on 59th-anniversary edition. Deepika Padukone is stealing the limelight in a close-up shot as she poses for the camera in an off-shoulder white sweater rounding off her look with minimal makeup and nude lipstick.

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone never leaves a chance to sway her fans with her alluring beauty and her captivating performance. The actor was last seen in the blockbuster Padmaavat opposite Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika, who has a massive following of 26.4 million followers on photo-sharing platform Instagram, recently bagged Elle Beauty Award 2018 owing to the diva’s popularity, Deepika Padukone was honoured with the title of Global Beauty Star.

Deepika Padukone made her acting debut in 2006 as Aishwarya in Indrajit Lankesh, Kannada film and Bollywood debut in 2007 opposite Shahrukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and it also bagged her a Filmfare award for the best female debut. Since then the Bollywood queen has been ruling hearts of her fans.

Deepika Padukone has bagged seven film fares since 2007 and recently has been honoured with a Filmfare award for her mesmerising performance in Bajirao Mastani opposite Ranveer Singh in 2015.

