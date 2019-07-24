Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has completed shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak and the shooting for 83 is underway. The actor recently opened up about how did she transition from her character Malti in Chhapaak to Romi Dev in 83.

In a span of more than 10 years, Deepika Padukone has emerged as a formidable force in Bollywood. She has proved her acting mettle time and again with her memorable performances like films like Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyo Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Padmaavat and many more. While Deepika has been away from the silver screens since about a year, she has two power-packed films in her kitty, namely Chhapaak and 83.

However, switching from one character to another is not always a cakewalk and who would know it better than Deepika herself. The actor recently opened up about her transition from Malti in Chhapaak to Romi Dev in 83 to a news portal. Deepika said that she believes a character never leaves one’s system entirely. She cleaned and organised things around her home this time to switch from Laxmi to Romi Dev in 83 as it helped her de-stress and clear her mind.

A source further added that the actor plays an intense role in Chhapaak for which she had to delve deeper into Laxmi’s life. On the other hand, her character Romi in 83 is completely different and had to let go of the emotional journey of Laxmi. It was important for her to have a clean state before starting her next film.

Chhapaak will feature Deepika Padukone playing the role of an acid attack survivor. Directed by Raazi fame director Meghna Gulzar, the film will release on January 10, 2020. Meanwhile, the actor will play Romi Dev, i.e Kapil Dev’s wife in 83 and share the screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh once again. 83 will release on April 10, 2020.’

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App